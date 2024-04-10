CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Stellex Capital Management Announces Closing of Continuation Vehicle and Comprehensive Refinancing of Fenix Parts

Stellex Capital Management Announces Closing of Continuation Vehicle and Comprehensive Refinancing of Fenix Parts

By Leave a Comment

Fenix announces acquisition of Illinois auto recycler.

Stellex Capital Management, the private equity firm, announced the final closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle that has acquired interests in Fenix Parts. The transaction provides follow-on capital with the aim of driving organic growth initiatives, supporting the continued execution of Fenix Parts’ aquisition pipeline, and capitalizing on the progress of strategic initiatives. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fenix PartsFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Hurst, Texas, Fenix is a recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive parts with 32 full- and self-service sites across the US.

Since Stellex’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey