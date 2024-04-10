Penske Automotive Expands into Australia

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), the automotive and commercial truck retailers with operations across four continents and nine countries, intends to expand its retail automotive operations into Australia by acquiring two Porsche dealerships along with a Ducati motorcycle dealership in Melbourne, Australia.

The Company has signed an agreement to acquire Porsche Centre Brighton, Porsche Centre Doncaster and Ducati Melbourne West. The Brighton dealership, which is located approximately 20 minutes from central Melbourne, opened in March 2009 and has been serving the Porsche community in Melbourne for nearly 15 years. The Doncaster dealership is the newest official Porsche Centre located