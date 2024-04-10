CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Penske Automotive Expands into Australia

Penske Automotive Expands into Australia

By Leave a Comment

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), the automotive and commercial truck retailers with operations across four continents and nine countries, intends to expand its retail automotive operations into Australia by acquiring two Porsche dealerships along with a Ducati motorcycle dealership in Melbourne, Australia.

The Company has signed an agreement to acquire Porsche Centre Brighton, Porsche Centre Doncaster and Ducati Melbourne West.  The Brighton dealership, which is located approximately 20 minutes from central Melbourne, opened in March 2009 and has been serving the Porsche community in Melbourne for nearly 15 years.  The Doncaster dealership is the newest official Porsche Centre located

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey