Pennsylvania Issues Guidance On Insurers’ Use Of Artificial Intelligence

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is the latest state to announce guidance for insurers on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). On April 6, the Department issued Notice 2024-04, which includes recommended best practices for how insurers obtain, develop and use certain AI technologies and systems, and advises insurers on what information PID may request during an investigation or examination.

The notice is based upon the model bulletin adopted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners on December 4, 2023. Pennsylvania is the eighth state to adopt the bulletin.

“Technology is always evolving and is a great tool to