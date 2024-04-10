I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne to Retire in 2025

John Van Alstyne, I-CAR’s CEO & President, announced his intention to retire at the end of 2025.

The I-CAR Board has identified a Selection Committee dedicated to hiring a successor who will continue to uphold I-CAR’s values, drive innovation, and lead the organization into its next chapter of growth.

Since joining I-CAR in December 2010, Van Alstyne has shaped I-CAR’s growth, vision and success through his strategic direction and unwavering focus on serving the industry with excellence at all levels. He has led a expansion of I-CAR’s product and service offerings, all with the goal of better serving the industry.