April 25 CIECA Technical Webinar Examines New API Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Technical Webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. (EDT) to discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS).
Registration to attend the webinar is open to non-members of CIECA as well as members.
The following will be shared during the webinar:
- Information about the CAPIS development process
- How EMS/BMS are being converted to CAPIS
- Examples of how members can use CIECA Standards to develop API messages
Presenters include CIECA Architecture Committee Chair Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise at Enlyte; and committee members Andy Bober,
