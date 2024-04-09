Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in March

Seasonally adjusted wholesale prices declined on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were down in March compared to February. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 203.1, a decline of 14.7% from a year ago. The decline in the index was driven by the seasonal adjustment, resulting in a 0.4% month-over-month decrease. The non-adjusted price in March increased by 3.1% compared to February, moving the unadjusted average price down 11.4% year over year.

In March, Manheim Market Report (MMR) values saw weekly increases slightly below long-term averages