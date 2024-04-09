McGovern Auto Group Opens 75,000 Square Foot Collision Repair Center in Massachusetts

New facility represents multimillion dollar investment in dealership group’s collision repair business.

The McGovern Auto Group (MAG) announced the grand opening of the MAG Collision Center. McGovern’s new flagship body shop located at 420 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Mass. The 75,000 square foot facility has 40 repair bays.

According to the company, the new facility is the single largest auto body shop in the Northeast and the biggest dealer – owned collision center nationwide. The MAG Collision Center represents a multimillion-dollar investment in McGovern’s depth in auto repair in the Northeast.

McGovern Collision center is certified or currently pending certification