Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Tampa, Florida Market

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Buddy Foster Collison and Towing is transferring operations to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“Crash Champions is proud to continue growing our service across the state of Florida and the greater Tampa market,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions Founder and CEO. “This is another strategic acquisition that expands our already strong service to Tampa motorists and business partners.”

Crash Champions now operates a leading network of 17 locations across the Tampa market – complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 630 locations in 37 states.

