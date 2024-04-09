CCC Sets Vision to Make Life Just Work for Customers and Millions of Consumers Involved in Auto Claims and Collision Repairs

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced its technology-backed vision to power the next evolution of the industry, shaping a world where Life Just Works for customers and the millions of their consumers involved in auto claims and repairs each year. CCC is an industry and technology leader with an unmatched history of innovating with and for its more than 35,000 customers and partners.

“Making Life Just Work is at the heart of what CCC has been doing for more than 40 years. Today, it becomes our official north star,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “The industry is at an inflection point and customers are looking for ways to rapidly transform their businesses without disrupting existing operations. Our new intelligent architecture will help them deliver improved performance today while also providing a modern, flexible foundation from which customers can build and innovate for the future.”

Introducing Intelligent Experiences

Intelligent Experiences are those that work for everyone involved in a claim or repair – consumers, businesses, and their employees. Intelligent Experiences synthesize these different perspectives to help deliver the optimal outcome for everyone participating in a given interaction by orchestrating data, AI, and ecosystems at scale.

The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud platform will bring intelligent experiences to life through a new event-driven architecture that overlays onto CCC’s existing cloud applications, customer workflows, and customer and partner systems. This microservices-based approach will proactively provide additional insights about business events, infuse the latest AI into workflows, and cascade innovation across customer operations. The CCC IX Cloud will create opportunities for workflows that are as dynamic and unique as the tens of millions of claims and repairs that occur each year, as well as help customers focus on the claims, repair decisions, and actions that will have the greatest impact on their business.

The new CCC IX Cloud architecture is built to accelerate the expansion of CCC’s large and growing partner ecosystem.

“The only way to address the challenges facing the industry is by embracing a fundamentally new approach to human-centered technology,” said Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer for CCC. “Through the combination of data, advanced AI, and ecosystems, CCC is enabling our customers to transcend traditional boundaries and achieve unprecedented levels of success. With the CCC IX Cloud, CCC is not just envisioning a world where life just works, we’re actively engineering it.”