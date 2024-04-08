Thatcham Research and Chery Automobile Partner on Insurability in Vehicle Design

UK-based Thatcham Research announced a strategic partnership with Chery Automobile Co., Ltd, one of China’s leading vehicle manufacturers on vehicle insurability and repair procedure production.

Signed in Wuhu, China, the agreement continues Thatcham’s mission to integrate repairability into early-stage vehicle design. According to the organization, the new partnership represents a pivotal shift towards a more sustainable and consumer-centric approach in automotive design, spearheading a movement towards vehicles that successfully balance innovation and insurability.

Under the agreement Thatcham Research will deliver ‘Insurability by Design’ consulting on all new Chery models launched across all international markets. Thatcham will also assist Chery teams