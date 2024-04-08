Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Oregon

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations.

Premier Auto Body serves the communities of Bend and Redmond, Oregon, with certified collision repair service and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“This is a continuation of our steady, strategic growth plan and represents yet another quality addition to the Crash Champions team,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re proud to bring the Crash Champions brand to Bend and Redmond and look forward to continuing the legacy of high-quality service that these communities have come to expect from Premier Auto