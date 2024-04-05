March Light Vehicle Sales Rate Up 3.8% in U.S. Compared to 2023

Sales rate up 7% for the full quarter.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report, the March 2024 new light-vehicle sales seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) was 15.5 million units—an increase of 3.8% compared with March 2023. March saw the highest raw sales volume for all of the first quarter 2024, even though the March SAAR was down slightly from February.

The first-quarter SAAR was 15.4 million units, an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter 2023.

In March 2024, new-vehicle shoppers had many more vehicles to choose from compared to last year. New light-vehicle