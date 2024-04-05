Collin Shaw Assumes Leadership of MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers

The Vehicle Suppliers Association (MEMA) announced Collin Shaw has officially assumed the role of president of MEMA’s Original Equipment Suppliers group, succeeding Julie Fream who served for 10 years in the position. Shaw’s commencement provides a continuation of leadership that ensures MEMA’s support of the supplier community’s evolution towards embracing emerging trends and strategies that will redefine the automotive supply chain’s future.

Our strength lies in our collective voice and actions of all diverse members across both light- and commercial-vehicle sectors. As we welcome new supply chains, evolving technologies, and changing geographics, MEMA is committed to creating an environment where