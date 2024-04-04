Hertrich Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Lewes, Delaware

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships announced the acquisition of the Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del. Lewes Body Works has been a fixture of the community since 1982.
This will be the second Hertrich Collision Center in Lewes located just 3 miles from Hertrich Collision Center of Lewes at 16271 Willow Creek Rd opened in January 2021.
“We are exhilarated by this opportunity to serve the Lewes community in a greater capacity and add the legacy of Lewes Body Works to the Hertrich family,” says Fred Hertrich IV.
Richard Perez, current owner, began his career in the
