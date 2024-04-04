Fenix Parts Completes Acquires California Auto Recycler

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of Green Auto Parts & Recycling in Sun Valley, Calif. The Company also announced Edgar Akopyan will be joining Fenix Parts as the Director of Business Development, Southern California.

Green is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Los Angeles market. This is Fenix Parts’ first acquisition in California and brings Fenix’s location count to 26 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Green and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This