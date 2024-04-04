I-CAR to Launch RTS Mobile App for Collision Repair Technicians April 8

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced on April 8 it will launch the Repairability Technical Support (RTS) app for mobile devices. This move signifies a shift from RTS’s former online-exclusive presence to a more accessible platform, putting OEM Partial Part Replacement, OEM Calibration Requirements, technical news, and industry best practices right at the fingertips of industry professionals.

The RTS app serves as a comprehensive information hub, aiming to bridge gaps within the collision repair industry and provide essential and real-time support especially to technicians and those doing repair planning. Through RTS, I-CAR aims to connect with the