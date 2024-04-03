TPG Acquires Classic Collision

Collision repair facility operator has 262 locations across 16 states.

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) announced that TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire Classic Collision from New Mountain Capital.

Classic Collision’s management team will remain invested in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone for Classic Collision and a great testament to the strength of our team and our collective commitment to providing the highest quality service with integrity,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “TPG shares our vision, and I believe they are the right