ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Houston

Autos R Us, a woman and minority-owned independent collision repair facility in northeast Houston, Texas, has joined the ProColor Collision network as ProColor Collision Houston NE.

ProColor Collision Houston NE, located at 11101 Wallisville Road, has been owned and operators by Erma Palmer for 34 years.

“I pride myself in making bold decisions to advance my career and business,” said Palmer. “After I spent 20 years with a law firm, my husband Jerry and I decided it was time for him to move from working at auto body shops to us having one of our own. After three decades in