Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Announces Seven Acquisitions

Multiple collision repair shop operator enters Missouri with acquisition and now has over 200 locations in 16 states.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced seven acquisitions across Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, and its newest state, Missouri.

Joe Hudson’s most recent acquisition, Complete Collision, has two locations situated along Route 66, in St. James and St. Robert, Mo. in the heart of the Ozarks. Owned and operated by Jim Smith, the Complete Collision teams have over 120 years of combined collision repair experience.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, commented on the company’s expansion into Missouri saying, “The vibrant communities of