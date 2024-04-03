CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CrashBay Secures $1.25 Million Venture Capital Funding

CrashBay Secures $1.25 Million Venture Capital Funding

By Leave a Comment

CrashBay, the digital marketplace offering collision repair solutions for fleets and carriers, announced the successful completion of a $1.25 million funding round led by venture capital firm Markd, with participation from other collision and insurance industry veterans. The funding marks a pivotal milestone in CrashBay’s commitment to transforming the collision repair industry and reshaping direct repair programs.

“This partnership with Markd signifies a major milestone for our company, giving us the fuel we need to achieve our mission of empowering car owners and carriers to connect with trusted repair shops anywhere in the world!” said Founder & CEO John Harvey.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey