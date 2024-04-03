CrashBay Secures $1.25 Million Venture Capital Funding

CrashBay, the digital marketplace offering collision repair solutions for fleets and carriers, announced the successful completion of a $1.25 million funding round led by venture capital firm Markd, with participation from other collision and insurance industry veterans. The funding marks a pivotal milestone in CrashBay’s commitment to transforming the collision repair industry and reshaping direct repair programs.

“This partnership with Markd signifies a major milestone for our company, giving us the fuel we need to achieve our mission of empowering car owners and carriers to connect with trusted repair shops anywhere in the world!” said Founder & CEO John Harvey.