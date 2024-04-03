Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Vancouver, Washington

Crash Champions announced the April 1 acquisition of Brady’s Auto Body located at 7615 NE 119th Place in Vancouver, Wash.

“We’re proud to welcome the Brady’s Auto Body team to Crash Champions as part of another important step forward in our strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Brady’s Auto Body team has an established reputation of more than 20 years in the local community, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with high-quality consistent repair service to its longstanding customers.”

Crash Champions operates more than 625 collision repair centers and has added