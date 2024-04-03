CollisionWeek

CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2024. The Board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

Collision Industry Foundation logoThe incoming 2024 Officers are as follows:

  • President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
  • Vice President – Casey Steffen, Norton by Saint-Gobain Abrasives
  • Treasurer – Jim Ocampo, Axalta
  • Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
  • Immediate Past President – Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics

CIF also welcomes the following newly elected Trustees:

  • Nick Callum, Headlights.com
  • Kurt Lammon, Polyvance, who was also elected as secretary
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

