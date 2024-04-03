CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2024. The Board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

The incoming 2024 Officers are as follows:

President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

Vice President – Casey Steffen, Norton by Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Treasurer – Jim Ocampo, Axalta

Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance

Immediate Past President – Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics

CIF also welcomes the following newly elected Trustees: