Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Facilities in Florida

Acquisition marks 100th business acquired as part of four-year growth plan.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla. The acquisition marks the 100th business Classic has acquired as part of an aggressive four-year growth plan.

Classic Collision Inc. logoIn August 2021, Classic announced that as a result of an acquisition, it operated 100 locations in eight states. In October 2022, Classic celebrated the opening of its 200th location and as of January Classic had more than 250 locations in 16 states following acquisitions at the end of 2023.

