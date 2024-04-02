CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Alex Stapleton Named Sales and Marketing Director at Spanesi Americas

Alex Stapleton Named Sales and Marketing Director at Spanesi Americas

By Leave a Comment

Timothy Morgan retired April 1. Jeramy Holloway named Director of Aftersales.

Spanesi Americas announced the appointment of Alex Stapleton as North American Sales and Marketing Director and Jeramy Holloway as Director of Aftersales. These appointments are part of Spanesi’s effort to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its service and support across Canada and the United States, and fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan.

Spanesi logoSpanesi Americas also announced an enhanced partnership with Spanesi S.p.A. to bolster the company’s strategic objectives and capitalize on existing growth opportunities.

Of the company’s recent enhanced partnership Stapleton said, “We are enthusiastic about the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey