Alex Stapleton Named Sales and Marketing Director at Spanesi Americas

Timothy Morgan retired April 1. Jeramy Holloway named Director of Aftersales.

Spanesi Americas announced the appointment of Alex Stapleton as North American Sales and Marketing Director and Jeramy Holloway as Director of Aftersales. These appointments are part of Spanesi’s effort to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its service and support across Canada and the United States, and fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan.

Spanesi Americas also announced an enhanced partnership with Spanesi S.p.A. to bolster the company’s strategic objectives and capitalize on existing growth opportunities.

Of the company’s recent enhanced partnership Stapleton said, “We are enthusiastic about the