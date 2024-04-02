CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ Awards $5,000 in Tools and Equipment to Two Young Technicians

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) once again carried out its tradition of recognizing hard-working, up-and-coming members of the new generation of collision repairers by presenting its Young Technician Awards on March 16 during the NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show.

(L-R) Justin Stavina of No Limit Auto Body and Leann Taylor of Ultimate Collision II were this year’s recipients of the Young Technician Awards during AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show.

For the fourth consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two rising stars employed by member shops – Leann Taylor of Ultimate Collision II (Wrightstown) and Justin Stavina

