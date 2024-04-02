AASP/NJ Awards $5,000 in Tools and Equipment to Two Young Technicians

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) once again carried out its tradition of recognizing hard-working, up-and-coming members of the new generation of collision repairers by presenting its Young Technician Awards on March 16 during the NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show.
For the fourth consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two rising stars employed by member shops – Leann Taylor of Ultimate Collision II (Wrightstown) and Justin Stavina
