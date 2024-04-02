AASP-MN Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) welcomed new board members during the AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, March 28, at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West in Plymouth, Minn.

New board members included: Scott Miller, Collision Specialists, Inc., Austin (Collision seat), Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River (Collision seat); and Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls (Mechanical seat). They join other members of the Board, which include: