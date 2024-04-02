CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

AASP-MN Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) welcomed new board members during the AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, March 28, at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West in Plymouth, Minn.

AASP-MN 2019 logoNew board members included: Scott Miller, Collision Specialists, Inc., Austin (Collision seat), Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River (Collision seat); and Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls (Mechanical seat). They join other members of the Board, which include:

  • Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, President
  • Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, Immediate Past President
  • Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes, Secretary/Treasurer
  • Shannon Christian,
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey