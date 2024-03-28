North Carolina Body Shop Owner Charged with Insurance Fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced March 27 that Gaston County resident Christopher Mark Rogers, 51, of 5110 Chapman Point, Dallas, has been charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

According to a criminal summons, Rogers, the owner of an Iredell County body shop, failed to use new parts to repair a vehicle when he had been paid by National General Insurance Co. to use new parts in the repair.

The offense occurred on May 31, 2023.

In a press release announcing the charge, Commissioner Causey encouraged North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud.

“Insurance