New Report Analyzes Impact of Hands-Free Laws on Distracted Driving

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) today released a new report, A Road Map for Safer Roads, addressing the growing concern over smartphone-induced distracted driving. The report proposes states implement a multi-faceted approach to improve road safety that includes the adoption of strong and clear laws, which CMT research confirms have a positive impact on distraction rates.

As part of a recent Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for advanced impaired driving prevention technologies, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that distracted driving caused 12,405 fatalities in 2021 and a societal cost of