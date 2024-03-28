MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Forms CEO Council

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, part of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, announced the formation of the Aftermarket Suppliers CEO Council. Exclusively for top aftermarket leaders, the council brings together executives from the automotive, commercial vehicle, and remanufacturing sectors.

According to MEMA, its networking groups are consistently ranked as one of the greatest benefits of MEMA membership. These councils and forums provide regular opportunities to discuss issues of common concern with other executives in similar roles. The Aftermarket CEO Council serves as a space for in-depth conversations on shared industry interests, providing a unique opportunity for leaders to gain valuable insights from