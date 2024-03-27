SEMA Calls for Support of REPAIR Act in Wake of GAO Report

Wants Right to Repair bill expanded to support vehicle modifications. Asks for industry to write to legislators urging passage.

Following the release last week of a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) titled Vehicle Repair: Information on Evolving Vehicle Technologies and Consumer Choice, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is advocating for Congress to pass H.R. 906, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, that its says will ensure that the aftermarket industry will continue to have access to the tools and repair information necessary to produce and install parts used to repair