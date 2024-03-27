Australia’s NRMA Insurance Data Shows 34% Spike in Animal Collisions in 2023

The latest data from Australia’s NRMA Insurance has revealed a 34% spike in claims due to animal collisions in 2023 compared to 2022.

The sharp increase to 12,880 claims marks the highest number of incidents since 2019, a four-year high in accidents on Australian roads.

NRMA Insurance is reminding drivers to be vigilant about wildlife on our roads this Easter long weekend and during school holiday travel.

NRMA Insurance Executive Manager Natalie Major said, “Wildlife accidents can be extremely dangerous and the four-year high in animal collision claims serves as a reminder for drivers to take caution, especially during the