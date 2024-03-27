CollisionWeek

ASA Calls on Oklahoma Legislature to Oppose Storage Price Cap Bill

Senate Bill 1741 would impose the price caps proposed in SB 1853 that ASA previously opposed.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is calling on the Oklahoma Legislature to oppose Senate Bill (SB) 1741. This bill would establish the same caps on storage rates that were proposed in SB 1853, which ASA also opposed, while removing SB 1853’s other provisions.

The legislation proposes maximum daily storage rates:

Maximum daily outdoor storage rates:

  • Motorcycle, automobile, or light truck up to 20 feet in length: $24
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 20 feet in length but less than 30 feet in
