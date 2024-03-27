Alliance for Automotive Innovation Warns of Impact of Baltimore Bridge Collapse on Industry

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation warned that the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md. will have an impact on the automotive business.
“This is a terrible tragedy and our sympathies go out to those injured and still missing in Baltimore,” said Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, in a statement. “It’s too early to say what impact this incident will have on the auto business – but there will certainly be a disruption. Baltimore is the No. 1 automobile port in the U.S., and we’re in touch with federal officials to help them
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.