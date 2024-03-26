PGW Auto Glass Premieres SAAS Platform and New Branding

PGW Auto Glass has just launched a new logo and brand identity to coincide with the launch of everythingautoglass.com, a VIN decoding and point-of-sale software service focused on getting the correct auto glass solutions quickly and efficiently across the industry. The new logo, launched at a company event earlier this month, captures the spirit of the company while reinforcing its commitment to advancing technology in the auto glass space.

“As PGW continues to evolve and offer additional products and services to our current