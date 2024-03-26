Crash Champions Acquires 2nd Collision Repair Center in Idaho

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho. Hoffman Auto Body is located at 3977 W. State St. and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“We’re proud to continue quickly expanding the Crash Champions team across Idaho,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “The Hoffman Auto Body team has a proud tradition of serving the Boise community with reliable collision repair service and this acquisition aligns seamlessly with our ongoing strategic growth plan across the market. We’re proud to welcome Hoffman Auto Body and its employees to the Crash Champions team.”