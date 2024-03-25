Fisker Announces Negotiations with Large Automaker Terminated

Electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced today that negotiations with a large automaker for a possible transaction had been terminated by the vehicle manufacturer. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, Fisker stated, “After the market closed on March 22, 2024, Fisker Inc. received notice from the large automaker with which the Company had been in negotiations for a potential transaction that the automaker terminated the negotiations.”

According to the company it will continue to evaluated strategic alternatives including such as in court or out of court restructuring or a possible sale of assets,