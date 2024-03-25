FCA Recalls Over 280,00 Vehicles for Side Air Bag Inflatable Curtain Module Defect

FCA US LLC announced it is voluntarily recalling an estimated 284,982 U.S.-market vehicles to replace their side air bag inflatable curtain (SABIC) modules. The recall is limited to certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans.

A routine review of customer feedback led to a Company investigation that discovered certain vehicles may have been equipped with SABIC inflators that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing. This may lead to stress corrosion and potential rupture.

Should this occur, inflator material may be discharged inside the vehicle and cause injury.

These inflators do not use the same propellant or inflator design as previously recalled Takata air bags. The Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents; of five incidents investigated, all occurred when the vehicle’s interior temperature exceeded 120F.

To determine if a vehicle is impacted by the recall, visit the Mopar recall webpage and search by the VIN.

The company stated that the remedy has been developed and it is accumulating parts so dealers will be equipped to provide service.