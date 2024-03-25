Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Idaho

CollisionWeek

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho. The collision repair center is located at 1196 Addison Ave. and will begin operating as Crash Champions effective today.

“This is another proud step forward as we expand the Crash Champions brand and vision across the state of Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Addison Collision Repair has a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service, and we look forward to continuing that tradition as Crash Champions.”

Crash Champions now operates nine Idaho locations, complementing its nationwide network of more than 625

