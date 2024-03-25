ASA Says FTC Proposed Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees Could Penalize Collision Repair Facility Operators for Supplements

Association suggests revisions to proposed rule that clarify supplements after repairs begin would not be a violation of the rule.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) commented on a Federal Trade Commission proposed rule that seeks to prohibit unfair or deceptive practices relating to fees on goods or services. In its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in November 2023, the FTC proposed a rule titled Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees that seeks to prohibit practices the Commission believes misrepresent the total costs of goods and services by omitting mandatory fees from advertised prices and misrepresenting the nature and purpose