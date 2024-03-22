State Farm’s Jeff Kinsey Elected HLDI Board Chair

Jeff Kinsey, assistant vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies, has been elected chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) Board of Directors. Kinsey takes over from Stefanie Zacchera, vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford, who remains on the Board.

“There is no better time than now to harness increasingly advanced data-gathering and analytical tools to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes,” Kinsey said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with HLDI leaders and the Board in advancing