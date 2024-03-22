ProColor Collision Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Montana

ProColor Collision announced that ProColor Collision is the network’s first location in Montana. Located at 70 Rock Road in Belgrade, ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch. Native to Montana, both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

In December 2022, Rinta opened NOVUS Glass Bozeman, providing mobile auto glass services, including windshield repair, auto glass replacement, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) services, headlight restoration, windshield wiper replacement and water repellant treatments.

“Since purchasing my NOVUS Glass franchise from Fix Network in 2022, I’ve experienced the support and guidance provided by the franchise,” said Rinta.