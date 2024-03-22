CollisionWeek

New Vehicle Sales Projected to Rise in March Compared to Last Year

Total new-vehicle sales for March 2024, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,525,700 units, a 12.1% increase from March 2023, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. March 2024 has 27 selling days, the same as March 2023.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 16.4 million units, up 1.6 million units from March 2023. New-vehicle total sales for Q1 2024 are projected to reach 3,830,500 units, a 4.5% increase from Q1 2023 when adjusted for selling days.

New-vehicle retail sales for March 2024 are expected to

