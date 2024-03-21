Lyndee Brassieur Appointed Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety at PPG

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that Lyndee Brassieur, currently global director, industrial segment operations, specialty coatings and materials (SCM), has been named vice president, environment, health and safety (EHS), effective April 1, 2024. She will report to Ram Vadlamannati, senior vice president, operations. Brassieur succeeds Mark Cancilla, who retired from PPG, effective March 1, 2024.

In this role, Brassieur will be responsible for the company’s EHS and Product Stewardship organizations, leading global initiatives focusing on advancing employee safety, incident prevention, regulatory compliance, environmental performance, and fostering a global culture of health and safety. She will work in close partnership with leaders from across the company to define EHS policies, develop a corporate strategy around health and safety, and implement tools and processes to achieve world-class EHS performance.

Brassieur was appointed to her current position in late 2022. Since then, she has played a key role in defining and overseeing the operational excellence and manufacturing strategies at PPG’s SCM global manufacturing locations and leading efforts to bring world-class EHS practices across the SCM business.

Brassieur began her PPG career in 1999 at the company’s Lake Charles facility in Westlake, LA. In her 25 years of industrial experience, she held roles of increasing responsibility and management, with accountability for manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement, 6 Sigma, LEAN, and environmental, health and safety management.

Brassieur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering with a concentration in Environmental Science from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., and is a Six Sigma Lean Black Belt.

“Congratulations to Lyndee on her appointment to this key leadership role at PPG,” said Vadlamannati. “Our most important core value is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities. I am confident that under Lyndee’s leadership, our teams will be able to further demonstrate our commitment to the environment, and the health and safety of our people.”