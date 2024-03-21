Jay Tannenbaum Named CEO at Headlights.com

Executive team changes announced.

Headlights.com, the alternative lighting supplier to the collision repair industry and a Kinderhook portfolio company, announced the appointment of Jay Tannenbaum as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Tannenbaum brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role as CEO of Headlights.com. Tanenbaum’s extensive ecommerce credentials and passion for developing next generation technology solutions will pave the way for Headlights.com to be the premier automotive lighting company while fulfilling their mission to Help People Drive Safer.

In addition to Tannenbaum’s appointment, Headlights.com announced two other key changes to its