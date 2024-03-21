EPA Slows EV Transition in Final Emission Rule

Following criticism of 2023 proposal, EPA changes emissions requirements to allow manufacturing supply chains to scale while keeping overall emission reduction requirement.

Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its final national pollution standards for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles for model years 2027 through 2032 and beyond. The final rule modifies the timeframe of reductions in last year’s proposed emissions rule.

Compared to the existing MY 2026 standards, the final MY 2032 standards represent a nearly 50% reduction in projected fleet average GHG emissions levels for light-duty vehicles and 44% reductions for medium-duty vehicles. In addition,