ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2024 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM).

In honor of ASPM, ASE has created a commemorative logo that is available for use by companies, organizations and individuals to acknowledge and pay tribute to vehicle service professionals. The logo, along with other ASE digital assets, can be downloaded free of charge by visiting ASEtoolkit.com.

ASE urges industry members to embrace Automotive Service Professionals Month as a platform for expressing gratitude to service professionals as well as conducting recognition events, special programs and other celebrations.

