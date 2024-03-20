Record 1.2 Million Electric Vehicles Sold in U.S. Last Year

Sales projected to set new record this year.

A record 1.2 million U.S. vehicle buyers chose to go electric last year, according to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company. More specifically, 1,189,051 new electric vehicles (EVs) were put into service as the slow shift to an electrified future continued unabated.

In 2023, the EV share of the total U.S. vehicle market was 7.6%, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. That is up from 5.9% in 2022.

The expectations for electric vehicles (EV) growth in the U.S. market have shifted from “rosy to reality” as sales increase, but